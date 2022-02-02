Code Blue Warming Station in need of donations as winter storm hits
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the winter storm hits the area, the Code Blue Warming Station is asking for donations.
Donations can be delivered to Amarillo Housing First at 207 N Tyler.
The station opened on Tuesday night for those needing shelter, and as of 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, here is what donations are needed:
- Hand warmers and toe warmers
- Winter gloves
- Heavy coats - especially L - XXL Mens
- Sweat pants
- Long underwear
- Men and women’s underwear
- Mylar emergency blankets
- Individual sugar packets
- Individual creamers
- Bottled water
- Flavor mixer packets for water
- EmergenC mixer packets for water
- Individual packets of hot chocolate
- Soup Crackers
- Individually packaged chips and savory snacks
- Individually packaged sweet snacks
- Candy
- Deodorant travel sized
- Shampoo travel sized
- Conditioner travel sized
- Fingernail clippers
- Nail files
- Individual packs of tissue
- Hair brushes
- Large latex or nitrile gloves
- Bleach
- Pinesol
- Lysol
- All purpose cleaner
- Trash bags
