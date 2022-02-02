Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Code Blue Warming Station in need of donations as winter storm hits

The City of Amarillo will be opening their Code Blue Warming Station to help the homeless stay warm during the winter months. (source: City of Amarillo)(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the winter storm hits the area, the Code Blue Warming Station is asking for donations.

Donations can be delivered to Amarillo Housing First at 207 N Tyler.

The station opened on Tuesday night for those needing shelter, and as of 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, here is what donations are needed:

  • Hand warmers and toe warmers
  • Winter gloves
  • Heavy coats - especially L - XXL Mens
  • Sweat pants
  • Long underwear
  • Men and women’s underwear
  • Mylar emergency blankets
  • Individual sugar packets
  • Individual creamers
  • Bottled water
  • Flavor mixer packets for water
  • EmergenC mixer packets for water
  • Individual packets of hot chocolate
  • Soup Crackers
  • Individually packaged chips and savory snacks
  • Individually packaged sweet snacks
  • Candy
  • Deodorant travel sized
  • Shampoo travel sized
  • Conditioner travel sized
  • Fingernail clippers
  • Nail files
  • Individual packs of tissue
  • Hair brushes
  • Large latex or nitrile gloves
  • Bleach
  • Pinesol
  • Lysol
  • All purpose cleaner
  • Trash bags

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT, AMARILLO! Donations can be delivered to Amarillo Housing First at 207 N Tyler. NEEDED...

Posted by Code Blue Warming Station - Amarillo on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

