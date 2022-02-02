Code Blue Warming Station in need of donations as winter storm hits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the winter storm hits the area, the Code Blue Warming Station is asking for donations.

Donations can be delivered to Amarillo Housing First at 207 N Tyler.

The station opened on Tuesday night for those needing shelter, and as of 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, here is what donations are needed:

Hand warmers and toe warmers

Winter gloves

Heavy coats - especially L - XXL Mens

Sweat pants

Long underwear

Men and women’s underwear

Mylar emergency blankets

Individual sugar packets

Individual creamers

Bottled water

Flavor mixer packets for water

EmergenC mixer packets for water

Individual packets of hot chocolate

Soup Crackers

Individually packaged chips and savory snacks

Individually packaged sweet snacks

Candy

Deodorant travel sized

Shampoo travel sized

Conditioner travel sized

Fingernail clippers

Nail files

Individual packs of tissue

Hair brushes

Large latex or nitrile gloves

Bleach

Pinesol

Lysol

All purpose cleaner

Trash bags

