Caprock looks to build upon winning season

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock wrestling team for boys and girls is the program to watch this season. The Lady Horns won the State Duals competition earlier this year and the boys finished second behind Lovejoy and ahead of Randall.

The District 3-5A Tournament will be tough this week, but Head Coach Christopher Allen said he’s seen great improvement from the Longhorns since duals. Points contribute to team success, but the goal is to get the most athletes to Regionals and State.

”Just to keep doing what we’ve been doing, working hard all year, and everything will pay off,” said Josiah Pina, Caprock boys wrestling captain. “This year we are trying to take as many people as we can to state and place all together as a team.”

“He’s been telling us that nobody cares if we won as Lady Horns or if we won at any small tournaments,” said Tatiana Garcia, Caprock girls wrestling captain. “That this is what we’ve been preparing for, that this is where we need to put all our hearts and wrestle to the very end.”

The Longhorns will battled on the mats this Friday for the District 3-5A Tournament at Randall High School.

Texas 5A Boys State Duals Results

  • 1st Place - Lovejoy
  • 2nd Place - Amarillo Caprock
  • 3rd Place - Canyon Randall
  • 4th Place - Dripping Springs
  • 5th Place - Amarillo High School
  • 6th Place - Dallas Highland Park
  • 7th Place - Rock Hill
  • 8th Place - Burleson Centennial

Texas 5A Girls State Duals Results

  • 1st Place - Amarillo Caprock (Girls)
  • 2nd Place - El Paso Chapin (Girls)
  • 3rd Place - Canyon Randall (Girls)
  • 4th Place - Burleson Centennial (Girls)
  • 5th Place - Northwest (Girls)
  • 6th Place - Frisco (Girls)
  • 7th Place - Amarillo (Girls)
  • 8th Place - El Paso El Dorado (Girls)

Congrats to Caprock Wrestling on finishing first in girls and second in boys at the 5A State Duals.

Posted by NewsChannel 10 Sports on Monday, January 24, 2022

