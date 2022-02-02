Bitter cold and snowy

As of early morning on Wednesday, our daytime highs have already been reached, meaning temperatures will only get colder from here on out. Snow will begin to work through today, especially in the northern zones, with expected totals being lighter the further south you go. For overnight tonight into Thursday morning, higher snow totals could be seen in the southern zones, with a couple of inches possible. Another thing we’ll be watching is bitterly cold wind chills, especially late Wednesday, where northerly winds could make the air feel like it is -10 to -15 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.