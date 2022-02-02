Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Bitter cold and snowy

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As of early morning on Wednesday, our daytime highs have already been reached, meaning temperatures will only get colder from here on out. Snow will begin to work through today, especially in the northern zones, with expected totals being lighter the further south you go. For overnight tonight into Thursday morning, higher snow totals could be seen in the southern zones, with a couple of inches possible. Another thing we’ll be watching is bitterly cold wind chills, especially late Wednesday, where northerly winds could make the air feel like it is -10 to -15 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School closings and delays for Wednesday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
Amarillo police arrested a man today at Southlawn Elementary School.
Amarillo police arrest man with weapon at Southlawn Elementary
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Amarillo police investigating shooting near Spring Street and SE 25th Ave
An elderly man is dead after a structure fire in Randall County.
Elderly man found dead after fire in Randall County

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Very Cold Winter Storm
Bitter Cold Air
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm potentially coming Wednesday and Thursday
The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School closings and delays for Wednesday