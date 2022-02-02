Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo Transit adjusting Route 13 services days

Amarillo City Transit is adjusting route service to serve the greatest number of passengers by eliminating Saturday service on Route 13.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is adjusting route service to serve the greatest number of passengers by eliminating Saturday service on Route 13.

This adjustment begins Saturday, Feb 5.

“The number of passengers needing service on Saturdays for Route 13 is very low,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “ACT will reevaluate the need for Route 13 Saturday service this spring.”

Route 13 serves the hospital district.

A Route 13 map is available, here.

