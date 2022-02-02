Amarillo Public Library creates story walk program at zoo to increase visitation and early literacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library and Zoo are partnering to create a new experience when you visit the zoo.

This winter, zoo staff estimate that 1,000 monthly visitors come to the facility.

In the summer and fall, they have double to triple the amount of visitors.

“There has been a little bit slower [business] for the winter months because it is a little chillier,” said Dylan Long, visitor services specialist at the Amarillo Zoo. “A lot of our animals can’t be out due to their tropical nature.”

Starting as a temporary program in August, the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library organization donated $3,000 for metal podiums to be installed for the story walk program to be a permanent addition to the zoo.

It’s goal is to bring people outside while encouraging early literacy.

“It’s very unique, I haven’t heard of anybody else in the United States doing it at a zoo,” said Krystal Groneman, early literacy librarian at the Amarillo Public Library. “You get to see animals and read a story. Best of both worlds.”

There are 17 stations throughout the zoo and at each stop, there will be a book to encourage reading.

The zoo says the idea is to read an entire book by the time you finish walking through exhibits.

“It’ll definitely engrave into their memory that ‘Hey I got to visit the zoo, I got to see these animals, and I got to read a cool story on the way, or, I got to learn how to read through this experience,’” said Long.

The zoo and library will switch out books every month.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.