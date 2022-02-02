Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Public Library creates story walk program at zoo to increase visitation and early literacy

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library and Zoo are partnering to create a new experience when you visit the zoo.

This winter, zoo staff estimate that 1,000 monthly visitors come to the facility.

In the summer and fall, they have double to triple the amount of visitors.

“There has been a little bit slower [business] for the winter months because it is a little chillier,” said Dylan Long, visitor services specialist at the Amarillo Zoo. “A lot of our animals can’t be out due to their tropical nature.”

Starting as a temporary program in August, the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library organization donated $3,000 for metal podiums to be installed for the story walk program to be a permanent addition to the zoo.

It’s goal is to bring people outside while encouraging early literacy.

“It’s very unique, I haven’t heard of anybody else in the United States doing it at a zoo,” said Krystal Groneman, early literacy librarian at the Amarillo Public Library. “You get to see animals and read a story. Best of both worlds.”

There are 17 stations throughout the zoo and at each stop, there will be a book to encourage reading.

The zoo says the idea is to read an entire book by the time you finish walking through exhibits.

“It’ll definitely engrave into their memory that ‘Hey I got to visit the zoo, I got to see these animals, and I got to read a cool story on the way, or, I got to learn how to read through this experience,’” said Long.

The zoo and library will switch out books every month.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall High School is on lockdown.
Randall High School lockdown lifted
Amarillo police have arrested multiple teenagers after several armed robberies early Sunday...
4 teenagers arrested after multiple armed robberies in Amarillo
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
Two people were found dead after a fire at a trailer house near Brixton Drive this morning....
2 found dead after fire in trailer house
Canyon ISD has recently asked for the Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if it could serve...
Canyon ISD asks for Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if alcohol could be served at banquet facility

Latest News

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday
gigi amarillo level red
Amarillo COVID-19 Feb. 1 reports shows 603 new cases, 8 new deaths
The West Texas A&M University literary magazine are looking for love stories, both bitter and...
WT seeking love themed stories for literacy magazine
An elderly man is dead after a structure fire in Randall County.
Elderly man found dead after fire in Randall County