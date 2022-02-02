Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo COVID-19 report Feb. 2 shows 453 new cases, 5 deaths in Potter and Randall counties

gigi amarillo level red
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for February 2, shows 453 new cases.

The report shows five additional deaths and 539 recoveries.

The hospitalization rate for the Amarillo area is 24.97%.

There are now 14,327 active cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday, February 2, 2022. For the...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

