Amarillo COVID-19 report Feb. 2 shows 453 new cases, 5 deaths in Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for February 2, shows 453 new cases.

The report shows five additional deaths and 539 recoveries.

The hospitalization rate for the Amarillo area is 24.97%.

There are now 14,327 active cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday, February 2, 2022.

