WT seeking love themed stories for literacy magazine

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University literary magazine are looking for love stories, both bitter and sweet themed.

Submissions from WT students, alumni, faculty and staff are due by midnight Feb. 11.

Prizes will be given for the top three stories, which should approach romance from either a macabre or loving point of view.

“We love the sweet, loving stories, but the macabre ones are what really get our readers excited,” Meljac said. “We can’t wait to see what’s in store.”

Submissions should be emailed to legacy@wtamu.edu in .doc, .docx or .rtf format.

The issue is expected to available online by Feb. 21.

