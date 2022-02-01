Winter Hits Hard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a beautiful and warm day on Monday, winter will hit hard for the rest of the week. The first batch of cooler air begins to drop in early Tuesday, with the second batch of much colder air arriving on Wednesday. With the colder air some snow will develop in what looks like two rounds, one Wednesday and another Thursday. Event totals at this point look to top out around 6-7 inches in some areas, mainly the north eastern part of the Panhandle. The cold air will linger for the rest of the week with highs not getting above freezing until Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.