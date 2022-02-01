Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Tom Brown earns 200th career win, Buffs defeat St. Edward’s 82-72

West Texas A&M men’s basketball earned head coach Tom Brown his 200th career victory on Monday...
West Texas A&M men’s basketball earned head coach Tom Brown his 200th career victory on Monday after defeating the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers 82-72.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - No. 12 West Texas A&M men’s basketball earned eighth-year head coach Tom Brown (200-47) his 200th career victory on Monday after defeating the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers 82-72. Four Buffs reached double figures led by Larry Wise and Julius Brown who combined for 42 points.

WT (19-4, 6-3) will play their next road game in San Antonio on Tuesday, February 1, against the St. Mary’s rattlers.

The Lady Buffs also handed St. Edward’s women a loss. The game ended in overtime 79-77.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall High School is on lockdown.
Randall High School lockdown lifted
Amarillo police have arrested multiple teenagers after several armed robberies early Sunday...
4 teenagers arrested after multiple armed robberies in Amarillo
Amarillo police investigating 1 man found dead near railroad tracks
Two people were found dead after a fire at a trailer house near Brixton Drive this morning....
2 found dead after fire in trailer house
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and...
Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Irvin Johnson
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Craig Sperry