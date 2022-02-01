Tom Brown earns 200th career win, Buffs defeat St. Edward’s 82-72

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - No. 12 West Texas A&M men’s basketball earned eighth-year head coach Tom Brown (200-47) his 200th career victory on Monday after defeating the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers 82-72. Four Buffs reached double figures led by Larry Wise and Julius Brown who combined for 42 points.

WT (19-4, 6-3) will play their next road game in San Antonio on Tuesday, February 1, against the St. Mary’s rattlers.

The Lady Buffs also handed St. Edward’s women a loss. The game ended in overtime 79-77.

No. 2⃣0⃣0⃣



Buffs take the 82-72 victory in against St. Edward's and...



Head Coach Tom Brown records his 200th CAREER VICTORY!! Congratulations, Coach Brown!#BuffNation pic.twitter.com/pdFXu06p9F — West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball (@WestTXD2Hoops) January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.