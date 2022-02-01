School closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for Wednesday.

Schools closed or delayed:

Channing ISD will have a 2 hour delay on Wednesday. The buses will run 2 hours late.

Texhoma Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2 due to inclement weather.

