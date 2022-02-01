School closings and delays for Wednesday
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for Wednesday.
Schools closed or delayed:
- Channing ISD will have a 2 hour delay on Wednesday. The buses will run 2 hours late.
- Texhoma Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2 due to inclement weather.
You can view a list of school closings and delays here.
