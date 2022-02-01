Randall’s roster depth fills gaps from last year’s state title team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders boys wrestling program is looking to add to their State Title three-peat.

This winter the Raiders only lost two dual meets, both to the Caprock Longhorns. Their goal is to get revenge at the District 3-5A tournament this Friday.

”I think we really have a rough and very competitive team,” said Randall junior State Champion Ashton Bennert. “We’re very mean and heavy with our hands and everything.”

Randall’s roster looks different after graduating 15 wrestlers. Only two returners have state experience, Raiders junior Bennert in the 113 weight class.

“We’ve got some kids that are ready to make a name for themselves and having a great season,” said David Quirino, Randall wrestling head coach. “You know, kids that just haven’t been able to break the lineup because of the other kids that were in front of them and now it’s their turn so they’re ready for their turn.”

The District 3-5A Tournament will be held this Friday, February 7 at Randall High School.

Texas 5A Boys State Duals Results

1st Place - Lovejoy

2nd Place - Amarillo Caprock

3rd Place - Canyon Randall

4th Place - Dripping Springs

5th Place - Amarillo High School

6th Place - Dallas Highland Park

7th Place - Rock Hill

8th Place - Burleson Centennial

Texas 5A Girls State Duals Results

1st Place - Amarillo Caprock (Girls)

2nd Place - El Paso Chapin (Girls)

3rd Place - Canyon Randall (Girls)

4th Place - Burleson Centennial (Girls)

5th Place - Northwest (Girls)

6th Place - Frisco (Girls)

7th Place - Amarillo (Girls)

8th Place - El Paso El Dorado (Girls)

