Panhandle cattle producers take more avenues to independently work on businesses

Canyon, Texas (KFDA) - According to the white house, Tyson, JBS, Cargill, and National Beef control 85 percent of the beef industry.

They’re the middle men in processing beef marking the prices we see in stores.

As the price of meat continues to rise in grocery stores, local cattle producers are seeing a decline in profit.

At Tir-Bluen Farm in Canyon, CEO Justin Tramell feeds the animals preparing them to be sold in local markets.

“I go to farmers markets right now up at Wolflin Village at salt’s and spices, and I go the farmer’s market in Canyon whenever it’s open,” said Tramell.

Before when Tramell had his meat processed to sell, he had to travel two hours to go to a state/USDA inspected facility.

Trammel says going through the large meat processing companies he lost quality control of his products.

“The Panhandle only has a few facilities like that and those facilities before COVID-19 were always several months out,” said Tramell. “After COVID-19, they were a year in a half, two plus years out sometimes.”

In two years of planning, Tramell invested $700,000 into his farm to build his own processing plant.

Local producers now have the ability to have their meat processed in a shorter period of time, that helps improve the profit margin.

“Anyone who was just using this as a individual producer is still going to be able to get that benefit from seeing the meal afterward, which is where anybody who doesn’t do that kind of thing misses out,” said Tramell.

Texas Cattle Feeder Association CEO, Ben Weinheimer, says he’s aware of other local producers wanting to open their own processing plants and believes that could help in reducing the inflated numbers we’re paying for in grocery stores.

“As we’re able to move these cattle through the supply chain, you know, in a more timely manner and we’re able to increase the availability of beef to the consumers that too should have an effect of moderating beef prices in the future,” said Weinheimer.

