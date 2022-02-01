New Mexico school districts calls National Guard members serving as substitute teachers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - School districts across New Mexico opened their classrooms to National Guard members serving as substitutes.

Governor, Michelle Lujan Gisham, called in the National Guard as a part of the “Supporting Teachers and Families Initiative”, also known as STAF, to have a license process for the Guard members to serve as substitute teachers in schools who are experiencing shortages.

A total of 48 Guard Members for issued the entire state of New Mexico.

Portales Municipal School District, is one of the 20 school districts with National Guard members serving in the schools.

James Elementary School principal, Shayne Lopez, says that it has been a difficult season for having classes covered due to the pandemic.

“We were struggling quite significantly with finding substitutes, there were days that we were short as many as five substitutes just in this one building,” says Lopez.

First grade teacher, Micol Ruvalcaba, was out last week and had one of the guard members cover her class.

“It is a relief, and it does make me feel better because I know what it is like to have extra students in my class,” says Ruvalcaba.

Without the help of the National Guard, students would have to be moved around to other classes for the day and teachers would often have to combine classes to make ends meet.

Portales Municipal School District requested 10 guards, and were granted three, even though it is less than anticipated the school district is thankful for the help.

“Being that we are very rural, we were skeptical- I was skeptical that we would even see any because we are in such a rural area that those maybe would be focused more in the Albuquerque area or Las Cruces area where the school districts are much bigger,” says Lopez.

Ruvalcaba said that her students were thrilled to have a Guard helping with their class until she returned.

“He came in, in uniform and they (students) were excited, of course I was grateful that there was somebody here and my kids wouldn’t have to be dispersed,” says Ruvalcaba.

The purpose of bringing the Guard Members in is to keep students in the classroom as opposed to virtual learning.

Lopez says that the reaction from the community has been positive.

“Not only are they doing a great job with our students in the classroom, but our families and our students feel the same way,” says Lopez.

As of now the National Guard Members will continue to serve in the schools as needed.

