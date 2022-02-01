Kids Inc. Donor Days kicks off today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. Donor Days begins today, allowing blood donors at Coffee Memorial Blood Center to vote for their favorite school to win prizes.

Everyone who donates blood now until March 31 can vote for their favorite elementary, middle or high school in the Texas Panhandle.

There’s prize money on the line that’s been donated by several different organizations that will go to the schools that win the most votes.

Not only will some schools win money, but so will four lucky seniors who donate blood.

Every senior who donates blood will have the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship.

“There’s $2,000 on the line for high schools and then there’s a $1,000 scholarship opportunity for four Panhandle students,” said Mitsi Newsom, manager of donor recruitment and events for Coffee Memorial. “If a school wins, they usually use it for something that’s not currently in their budget.”

For some schools, this scholarship money can really make a big difference.

“It has to be something that’s not typically in their budget, and they can use that money to better their school or better a program,” said Newsom. “Maybe it’s athletic equipment. Whatever it may be, it just has to be something that’s not currently in the budget.”

Last year, Canadian ISD won a prize and put it towards their health science program.

“I think last year we had so many students and staff members sign up that they weren’t all able to donate blood before the blood center had to leave for the end of the day,” said Dr. Lynn Pulliam, superintendent for Canadian ISD. “I think our school received $2,000 last year, so that’s great. That goes towards the health science program for them to purchase equipment.”

Fort Elliott CISD put their winnings towards a special cause in the community.

“We were so excited in a small school and a small community; it literally takes everyone. We also coordinated a little bit with one of our drive coordinators in Wheeler, and we were able to draw donors from several communities and we were very proud to use that money for the county for our Toys for Tots project that’s used at Christmas,” said Amanda Meek, English teacher and student council advisor at Fort Elliott CISD. “I think we put really good use to that money and put that back into the community and the county.”

The competition is based on the percentage of population in order to be fair to all schools big and small in the Texas Panhandle.

Every donor will receive a T-shirt, a free bowling pass and more.

Each week Coffee Memorial will give weekly updates so you can see where your favorite school stands in the competition.

You can vote at any blood drive the Coffee Memorial hosts until March 31st. You can also donate at the center any time and your vote will count.

For more information or on how to donate, visit Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s website.

