Frigid Outbreak With Snow, Doppler Dave Updates

Temperatures are already dropping and we will plunge into the deep freeze for a few days starting overnight. Highs tomorrow will only be near 20 and the only near 10 degrees on Thursday. During this time period, strong winds will generate wind chills well below zero. Snow is likely tomorrow and again on Thursday with totals ending up near 5″ in the north and 3-4″ near Amarillo. Along with snow covered roads, the cold air will also create some hazards. Folks should place emergence provisions such as food and blankets in their cars, and remain in the vehicle if stranded. Do not venture out for help, rather call others to come to you for assistance.

