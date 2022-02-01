Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm potentially coming Wednesday and Thursday

By Dave Oliver and Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cold front looks to cool us down on Tuesday, temperatures will continue to drop and chances of snow will rise going into Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert results for snowfall
First Alert results for snowfall(KFDA)

Snow chances will increase Tuesday night in the northernmost counties, then push further south as we head into Wednesday, likely prompting widespread snow, and along with breezy conditions, roadways could become slick, and visibility could be lowered. Several inches will be likely by the end of Thursday, as this system will continue to bring snow through late Wednesday into Thursday afternoon, with stronger bands of snow possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

First Alert results for snowfall
First Alert results for snowfall(KFDA)
First Alert results for snowfall
First Alert results for snowfall(KFDA)

More concerns with this event is arctic cold. The front from Tuesday will open the door for a push of cold air that will drop highs from the 50s on Tuesday, to 20s on Wednesday, to the teens by Thursday, with overnight lows in the single digits. Pairing this with northeasterly winds at 10-20 mph, wind chills could drop below zero for much of the area. Temperature wise, our highs are not likely to get above freezing until Saturday after we cool down Tuesday evening.

This is a developing event and we will be updating this story regularly, along with periodic updates on all of NewsChannel10′s outlets whether that be broadcast, social media or streaming.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall High School is on lockdown.
Randall High School lockdown lifted
Amarillo police have arrested multiple teenagers after several armed robberies early Sunday...
4 teenagers arrested after multiple armed robberies in Amarillo
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
Two people were found dead after a fire at a trailer house near Brixton Drive this morning....
2 found dead after fire in trailer house
Canyon ISD has recently asked for the Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if it could serve...
Canyon ISD asks for Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if alcohol could be served at banquet facility

Latest News

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School closings and delays for Wednesday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
Frigid Outbreak With Snow, Doppler Dave Updates
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Cold snap inbound