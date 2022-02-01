FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm potentially coming Wednesday and Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cold front looks to cool us down on Tuesday, temperatures will continue to drop and chances of snow will rise going into Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert results for snowfall (KFDA)

Snow chances will increase Tuesday night in the northernmost counties, then push further south as we head into Wednesday, likely prompting widespread snow, and along with breezy conditions, roadways could become slick, and visibility could be lowered. Several inches will be likely by the end of Thursday, as this system will continue to bring snow through late Wednesday into Thursday afternoon, with stronger bands of snow possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

More concerns with this event is arctic cold. The front from Tuesday will open the door for a push of cold air that will drop highs from the 50s on Tuesday, to 20s on Wednesday, to the teens by Thursday, with overnight lows in the single digits. Pairing this with northeasterly winds at 10-20 mph, wind chills could drop below zero for much of the area. Temperature wise, our highs are not likely to get above freezing until Saturday after we cool down Tuesday evening.

This is a developing event and we will be updating this story regularly, along with periodic updates on all of NewsChannel10′s outlets whether that be broadcast, social media or streaming.

