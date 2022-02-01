Elderly man found dead after fire in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An elderly man is dead after a structure fire in Randall County.

The Randall County Fire Department responded to the fire around 4:00 p.m. Monday Near Sundown Lane and South Western Street.

The initial caller told dispatch he had gone to check on the property and an elderly man who lived there alone.

When he arrived to check on the man, he found that a fire had burned inside the large metal building and found the man dead inside the building.

The Randall County Fire Department Fire Marshal determined the fire started in the garage area of the metal building. The Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidentally caused by combustible materials being too close to welding operations.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

