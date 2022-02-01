Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Dalhart senior Kennedy Green named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

She holds a 3.9 GPA
This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a dual-sport athlete who...
This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a dual-sport athlete who balances organizations with academics. Meet Dalhart’s Kennedy Green.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a dual-sport athlete who balances organizations with academics. Meet Dalhart’s Kennedy Green.

“I really like the aggressiveness down low. I like to push people around sometimes,” said Green. “I like to work on my footwork and I really enjoy playing with my back to the basket.”

6′3″ senior captain and varsity center Kennedy Green has played basketball since the fifth grade.

“The height alone is tremendous and she’s grown so much over the last four years since she’s been here,” said Anthony Catherall, Dalhart girls basketball head coach. “Just became more physical and she’s got more touch around the basket just as a basketball player.”

Green works hard on the court and in the classroom. She holds a 3.9 GPA, will graduate Dalhart with an Associate’s Degree in Science from Frank Phillips College and plans on studying in the legal profession.

“I took a few classes this summer with the Chief of Police and I decided that I really like helping people in that way,” said Green.

Green also stays busy participating in volleyball, track and field, National Honor Society, Science Club and more.

“I really enjoy being in stuff like that too. I enjoy being put in positions of leadership like that,” said Green. “I enjoy the community service that comes along with those organizations. They’ve just been so supportive to me and academic wise I’ve just gotten to take some very interesting classes that I think are going to benefit me very well.”

Congratulations to Kennedy Green on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel 10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall High School is on lockdown.
Randall High School lockdown lifted
Amarillo police have arrested multiple teenagers after several armed robberies early Sunday...
4 teenagers arrested after multiple armed robberies in Amarillo
Amarillo police investigating 1 man found dead near railroad tracks
Two people were found dead after a fire at a trailer house near Brixton Drive this morning....
2 found dead after fire in trailer house
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Latest News

West Texas A&M men’s basketball earned head coach Tom Brown his 200th career victory on Monday...
Tom Brown earns 200th career win, Buffs defeat St. Edward’s 82-72
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and...
Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Irvin Johnson