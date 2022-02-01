Dalhart senior Kennedy Green named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a dual-sport athlete who balances organizations with academics. Meet Dalhart’s Kennedy Green.

“I really like the aggressiveness down low. I like to push people around sometimes,” said Green. “I like to work on my footwork and I really enjoy playing with my back to the basket.”

6′3″ senior captain and varsity center Kennedy Green has played basketball since the fifth grade.

“The height alone is tremendous and she’s grown so much over the last four years since she’s been here,” said Anthony Catherall, Dalhart girls basketball head coach. “Just became more physical and she’s got more touch around the basket just as a basketball player.”

Green works hard on the court and in the classroom. She holds a 3.9 GPA, will graduate Dalhart with an Associate’s Degree in Science from Frank Phillips College and plans on studying in the legal profession.

“I took a few classes this summer with the Chief of Police and I decided that I really like helping people in that way,” said Green.

Green also stays busy participating in volleyball, track and field, National Honor Society, Science Club and more.

“I really enjoy being in stuff like that too. I enjoy being put in positions of leadership like that,” said Green. “I enjoy the community service that comes along with those organizations. They’ve just been so supportive to me and academic wise I’ve just gotten to take some very interesting classes that I think are going to benefit me very well.”

Congratulations to Kennedy Green on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel 10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

