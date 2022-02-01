Cold snap inbound

Despite the spring-like feeling we had on Monday, temperatures will be on a downward trend from here on out. An incoming cold front looks to increase our cloud cover and drop morning temperatures, turning winds out of the north-northeast at 15-25 mph. Cloud cover will make the way for snow starting in the north by Tuesday night, filling in towards the south by Wednesday morning. Area-wide snow will be expected from Wednesday morning possibly through Thursday afternoon. For Thursday morning, heavier bands of snow could develop, yielding several inches for parts of the area.

