Canyon ISD asks for Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if alcohol could be served at banquet facility

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD has recently asked for the Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if it could serve alcohol at its new banquet facility located at Happy State Bank Stadium.

The district uses this space for events such as, proms, meetings and sports banquets, however when it is not being used for school-related events, the community is able to lease it out.

“With this conference center banquet facility it was important to the school district that this facility not only serve the organizations and the training for the school system, but it also serves to be a place that the community can access,” said Darryl Flusche, superintendent, CISD.

Flusche says when community members want access to a facility they need various options to look at.

“Whether it be size and space, but also what can be available there and there are many community functions and even wedding receptions and different banquets or even businesses when they’re celebrating their employees, where at times they may like the option of having alcohol available,” said Flusche.

The district decided to petition with Randall County’s District Attorney, Robert Love, to ask for an opinion of Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General.

“The response from the attorney general was actually a non-response, he didn’t indicate that we could or could not designate this as a school facility subject to requirements where you could not have alcohol within so many feet of the front doors or on site,” said Flusche.

The DA says this response did not come as a complete surprise.

“We warned CISD that this might be the result because we were asking a lot of factually based issues that the AG’S office may come back and say, hey, this is going to turn on what the facts are at any given time and they’re just not comfortable in giving a legal opinion, when the facts are such as they are,” said Love.

He assumes the district will now have to go through the school board to decide whether it is something they are interested in furthering.

“Pending what our future steps might be to see if we can further through legal matters look to see how we would change the request, so that something he could respond to it’s still in determination of whether or not we could actually do that someday,” said Flusche.

Next steps are still to be determined in the future.

