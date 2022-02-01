Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. (KOVR, STOCKTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to a dumpster fire that spread to a building, police said.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter...
Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, officials say.(Source: Stockton Fire Dept, KOVR via CNN)

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall High School is on lockdown.
Randall High School lockdown lifted
Amarillo police have arrested multiple teenagers after several armed robberies early Sunday...
4 teenagers arrested after multiple armed robberies in Amarillo
Amarillo police investigating 1 man found dead near railroad tracks
Two people were found dead after a fire at a trailer house near Brixton Drive this morning....
2 found dead after fire in trailer house
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Cooler air Tuesday, very cold air coming Wednesday with snow

Latest News

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.
Calif. firefighter killed in shooting while responding to call
New Mexico Classrooms called in the National Guard
New Mexico school districts calls National Guard members serving as substitute teachers
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in...
FBI chief: Threat from China ‘more brazen’ than ever before