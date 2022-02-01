Amarillo police investigating shooting near Spring Street and SE 25th Ave
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of South Spring Street and Southeast 25th Avenue for a shooting.
Police say they found one man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers have detained multiple people at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.