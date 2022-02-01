Amarillo police investigating shooting near Spring Street and SE 25th Ave

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of South Spring Street and Southeast 25th Avenue for a shooting.

Police say they found one man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers have detained multiple people at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

