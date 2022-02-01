Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police investigating shooting near Spring Street and SE 25th Ave

Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.(WSMV)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of South Spring Street and Southeast 25th Avenue for a shooting.

Police say they found one man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers have detained multiple people at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall High School is on lockdown.
Randall High School lockdown lifted
Amarillo police have arrested multiple teenagers after several armed robberies early Sunday...
4 teenagers arrested after multiple armed robberies in Amarillo
Two people were found dead after a fire at a trailer house near Brixton Drive this morning....
2 found dead after fire in trailer house
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
Canyon ISD has recently asked for the Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if it could serve...
Canyon ISD asks for Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if alcohol could be served at banquet facility

Latest News

First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
The annual blood drive contest lasts from today until March 31st. Everyone who donates can vote...
Kids Inc. Donor Days kicks off today
New Mexico Classrooms called in the National Guard
New Mexico school districts calls National Guard members serving as substitute teachers
Canyon ISD has recently asked for the Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if it could serve...
Canyon ISD asks for Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if alcohol could be served at banquet facility