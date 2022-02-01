Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police arrest man with weapon at Southlawn Elementary

Amarillo police arrested a man today at Southlawn Elementary School.
Amarillo police arrested a man today at Southlawn Elementary School.(WILX)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man today at Southlawn Elementary School.

Officers were called to the school around 9:45 a.m. after a man tried to enter the school.

Witnesses said he was armed with what they believed to be a knife.

The man was asked to leave, but he refused.

The school was placed on lockdown until the incident was investigated.

Police located 21-year-old Jerrico Fjetland locked out of the school front foyer. Police say he had an arrow.

He was placed under arrest for criminal trespass on school property and booked into the Randall County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall High School is on lockdown.
Randall High School lockdown lifted
Amarillo police have arrested multiple teenagers after several armed robberies early Sunday...
4 teenagers arrested after multiple armed robberies in Amarillo
Two people were found dead after a fire at a trailer house near Brixton Drive this morning....
2 found dead after fire in trailer house
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
Canyon ISD has recently asked for the Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if it could serve...
Canyon ISD asks for Texas Attorney General’s opinion to see if alcohol could be served at banquet facility

Latest News

An elderly man is dead after a structure fire in Randall County.
Elderly man found dead after fire in Randall County
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Amarillo police investigating shooting near Spring Street and SE 25th Ave
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
The annual blood drive contest lasts from today until March 31st. Everyone who donates can vote...
Kids Inc. Donor Days kicks off today