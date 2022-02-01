Amarillo police arrest man with weapon at Southlawn Elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man today at Southlawn Elementary School.

Officers were called to the school around 9:45 a.m. after a man tried to enter the school.

Witnesses said he was armed with what they believed to be a knife.

The man was asked to leave, but he refused.

The school was placed on lockdown until the incident was investigated.

Police located 21-year-old Jerrico Fjetland locked out of the school front foyer. Police say he had an arrow.

He was placed under arrest for criminal trespass on school property and booked into the Randall County Jail.

