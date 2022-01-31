Viewers Choice Awards 2022
WATCH LIVE: Procession through Lubbock for Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in car crash

Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy died in a car crash while responding to another scene this weekend.

Deputy Lorin Readmond’s body was brought to the Miller Mortuary in Lubbock on Sunday. Her body is being transported back to Loving County with a full procession Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Deputy Readmond, 41, was called to assist another deputy Saturday afternoon. She was en route to the scene when she was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on State Highway 302 in Mentone. Readmond was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputy Readmond had been with the Loving County Sheriff’s Office since April 2019. She previously served as a Chief Petty Officer and Intelligence Officer in the United States Navy Reserve from 2005 to 2018.

The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

