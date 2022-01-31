Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Simply Spiked Lemonade is coming this summer

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice –...
Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade.(The Coca-Cola Company)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A new drink is hitting shelves this summer to meet all your poolside needs.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade. All flavors will be 170 calories per 12-oz. can and contain 5% ABV.

The drinks will be sold in a variety 12-pack, and select flavors also will be available in single 24-oz. cans.

The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors are teaming up to make the new drink.

In a news release, Coca-Cola said the Simply Spiked Lemonade concept was inspired by the popularity of customers using Simply Lemonade as cocktail mixers.

