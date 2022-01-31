Randall High School on lockdown due to social media post

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lockdown at Randall High School has been lifted. No threat was found and all students are safe.

Canyon ISD says the district was made aware of a post on social media that someone has a gun.

The school has gone into immediate lockdown.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Randall High School is currently in lockdown. We were made aware of a post on social media that someone has a gun. We have gone into immediate lockdown. Posted by Canyon ISD on Monday, January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.