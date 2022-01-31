Randall High School on lockdown due to social media post
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lockdown at Randall High School has been lifted. No threat was found and all students are safe.
Canyon ISD says the district was made aware of a post on social media that someone has a gun.
The school has gone into immediate lockdown.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.
