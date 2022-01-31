Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Randall High School on lockdown due to social media post

Randall High School is on lockdown.
Randall High School is on lockdown.(WSMV)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lockdown at Randall High School has been lifted. No threat was found and all students are safe.

Canyon ISD says the district was made aware of a post on social media that someone has a gun.

The school has gone into immediate lockdown.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Randall High School is currently in lockdown. We were made aware of a post on social media that someone has a gun. We have gone into immediate lockdown.

Posted by Canyon ISD on Monday, January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police investigating 1 man found dead near railroad tracks
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
48-year-old Douglas Leonard Voigt, arrested on murder charges (Source: Potter County Jail)
Amarillo woman killed, another injured in shooting
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Texas dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies

Latest News

Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
WATCH LIVE: Procession through Lubbock for Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in car crash
Amarillo police have arrested multiple teenagers after several armed robberies early Sunday...
4 teenagers arrested after multiple armed robberies in Amarillo
FEMA Mobile Vaccine Bus
FEMA Mobile Vaccine Buss in Roosevelt County this week
Hope Choice
Hope Choice is taking reservations for annual fundraising benefit