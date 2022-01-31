Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Hope Choice is taking reservations for annual fundraising benefit

Hope Choice
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope Choice is taking reservations for their annual fundraising banquet next week.

Two banquets will be held this year, on back-to-back nights, to accommodate more guests.

The events take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Hope Choice downtown branch, 1501 S. Taylor, on Monday, February 7 and Tuesday, February 8.

Hope Choice will share news related to their programs, which include parenting classes, diaper and formula donations, retreats and mentoring classes.

For reservation information, contact Hope Choice at 806-354-2244.

