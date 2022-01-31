Viewers Choice Awards 2022
FIRST ALERT: Major arctic blast coming this Wednesday

First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking a potent winter system that will surge into our area by Wednesday.

This Arctic outbreak will provide the coldest air of the season so far, including about 4 consecutive days below freezing and wind chills below zero, as well as a couple of rounds of snow.

First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday(KFDA)

Along with the prolonged and dangerous cold, hazardous travel is likely beginning Wednesday and lasting through Thursday.

First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday(KFDA)

Preparations should be made tomorrow to provide for pets, plumbing, and folks you know that may need assistance enduring this long duration winter event.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

