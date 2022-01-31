FIRST ALERT: Major arctic blast coming this Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking a potent winter system that will surge into our area by Wednesday.

This Arctic outbreak will provide the coldest air of the season so far, including about 4 consecutive days below freezing and wind chills below zero, as well as a couple of rounds of snow.

First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday (KFDA)

Along with the prolonged and dangerous cold, hazardous travel is likely beginning Wednesday and lasting through Thursday.

Preparations should be made tomorrow to provide for pets, plumbing, and folks you know that may need assistance enduring this long duration winter event.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

