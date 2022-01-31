FEMA Mobile Vaccine Buss in Roosevelt County this week

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The FEMA Mobile Vaccine Bus will be in Roosevelt County through the week.

Today, the bus is in Elida at the town hall parking lot. The bus will be operating from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today.

Wednesday through Sunday, the bus will be in Portales at the Roosevelt County Courthouse parking lot.

The bus will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

