Enjoy the warmth... for now!

As we kick off the last day of January, southwest winds and sunny skies are setting the stage for a nice day with highs in the upper-60s with 70s possible in the warmest regions. However tonight, winds shift out of the north, signifying big changes for the outlook! Tuesday’s cold front looks to drop us into the 50s with increasing cloudiness, which is likely to turn into widespread snow by very early Wednesday morning. This front also opens up the door for a surge of cold air, which will leave highs down in the 20s and ultimately the teens by mid-week with sub-zero wind chills expected.

