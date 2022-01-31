Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Doppler Dave Expects A Rapid Return Of Winter

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
After our beautiful start to the week with highs near 70, weather conditions will deteriorate rapidly over the next few days. The first push of cooler air arrives tomorrow, dropping highs about 20 degrees into the upper 40s. A major Arctic surge will then sweep in by Wednesday, bringing the coldest air of the winter so far. Highs on Wednesday may only be in the 20s and only teens during the day Thursday. Wind chills will likely dip below zero. Snow is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with possible accumulations of a few to several inches,

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

