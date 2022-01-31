Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities

Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by bomb threats on Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Monday, several historically Black colleges and universities investigated bomb threats on campus.

Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University are either on lockdown or have issued shelter-in-place orders.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., also received a bomb threat. Police said the campus has been cleared, and no hazardous materials were found.

Earlier this month, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

