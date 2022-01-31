Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo Health COVID-19 report for Jan. 31 shows 129 new cases, 23.08% hospitalization rate

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for January 31 shows 129 new cases.

The report shows no additional deaths and 600 recoveries.

The hospitalization rate for the Amarillo area is 23.08%.

There are now 13,932 active cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Monday, January 31, 2022. For the...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Monday, January 31, 2022

