Amarillo Health COVID-19 report for Jan. 31 shows 129 new cases, 23.08% hospitalization rate
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for January 31 shows 129 new cases.
The report shows no additional deaths and 600 recoveries.
The hospitalization rate for the Amarillo area is 23.08%.
There are now 13,932 active cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.
