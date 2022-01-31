4 teenagers arrested after multiple armed robberies in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested multiple teenagers after several armed robberies early Sunday morning.

Around 3:35 a.m., officers were called to the area of East Amarillo Boulevard and Columbia Street for a robbery at gunpoint. The victim told officers two men pulled a gun on him and took his white Toyota Avalon.

At 4:09 a.m., officers responded to the area of South Grand Street and Southeast 12th Avenue for another armed robbery. The victim said three men pulled out a gun on him and demanded his Chevrolet Avalanche.

The suspects took the car and left on South Grand. Video of the robbery shows the men leaving a white car, similar to what was taken in the first robbery, before taking the Avalanche and both cars driving away.

Just before 7:00 a.m., officers were called to an armed robbery at a convenience store on I-40 east near Lakeside. Three men entered the store and pulled a gun on the cashier. The men took items and money and left.

Video showed the men leaving in a grey Chevrolet Trailblazer.

30 minutes later, an Amarillo Police Department officer found the stolen Avalanche abandoned near the Fritch Highway and North Whitaker Road.

At 8:08 a.m., an officer found the white Toyota Avalon that had been taken in the first robbery. The car wrecked into a fence at Southeast 10th and South Stuart Drive and was then abandoned.

Just before 10:30 a.m., an officer saw the Chevrolet Trailblazer that had been involved in the robbery at the convenience store. The car was stopped at North Fairfield Street and Sanborn.

Police detained five people and say they found evidence from the three robberies in the car.

Police arrested 18-year-old Joseph Leo Cruz for three counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Police also arrested 17-year-old Sergio Garcia-Gomez for one count of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

A third adult man was released pending further investigation.

A 16-year-old girl was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for one count of aggravated robbery.

A 15-year-old boy was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for violation of probation.

Police say they found video of an attempted robbery during their investigation by the same suspects in the area where the first robbery took place. Around 3:30 a.m., the suspects approached a dark colored Honda car.

The driver drove away as the suspects tried to rob them.

Detectives ask that the driver of the car call them at (806) 378-9426.

