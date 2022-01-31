Viewers Choice Awards 2022
2 found dead after structure fire in trailer house

Two people were found dead after a structure fire near Brixton this morning.
Two people were found dead after a structure fire near Brixton this morning.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people were found dead after a structure fire near Brixton Drive this morning.

According to officials, the Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire near Brixton Drive this morning at around 7:41 a.m.

Crews arrived to find a trailer house fully involved in flames and was beginning to spread to the trailers on the north and south side of the home.

Fire crews quickly stopped the fire from spreading and causing further damage to the nearby homes.

Firefighters had the fire extinguished and under control by 8:21 a.m.

Two occupants were found dead inside the home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working alongside the Amarillo Police Department to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

