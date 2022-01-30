Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Major Cold Snap and Snow Headed Our Way

Adrian's Full Weather Intro
Adrian's Full Weather Intro
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
I hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful warm, sunny, and quiet weather weekend... Because a major change in our weather pattern is on the horizon.

The work week will start off on a warm and sunny note with highs in the 60s with sunny skies and light winds. Tuesday is when we’ll see a significant change as a powerful arctic front blasts in bringing much colder temperatures and precipitation chances.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will tumble fast behind the front and temps will drop below freezing for at least 48 hours! Wind chills will be dangerously cold mid-week, likely below 0 at -5 to -15 Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Accumulating snowfall will be possible early Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. It is still too early for specific amounts but accumulation is increasingly likely that will have the potential to cause travel impacts and possible delays,` so you will want to monitor forecasts over the next couple days!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

