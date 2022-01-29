Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Workforce Solutions Panhandle encourages more people to apply for free year of childcare

(Workforce Solutions Panhandle)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle childcare program manager, Frances Garcia, has spent a lot of time on the computer working to find workers enrolled in the service industry recovery project, it’s been a difficult several months.

“We did get a great response at the beginning, but now it seems to have slowed down somewhat,” said Garcia.

The program covers free childcare for a year for those working in retail, food, and entertainment industries.

Currently serving nearly 350 children, Workforce Solutions program director, Trent Morris says they can serve more.

“We have about $2.5 million committed in serving children right now, and we can really double that over the next six weeks if we have enough interest from both employers and working families,” said Morris.

Offering free childcare is to encourage prospective employees to help the service industry return to normal pre-COVID operations.

Regional director of the Small Business Director Center, Gina Woodward, working with 800 business owners last year says the worker shortage is impacting future growth in our economy.

“The majority of those were actually looking to start new businesses, but what we saw was that they weren’t able to officially start yet because they were having a hard time finding a sufficient number of employees,” said Woodward.

To learn more about this program and to apply click here or call 806-345-1348.

The application deadline is March 10.

