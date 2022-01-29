West Texas A&M starts new program to help college students with mental health

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -West Texas A&M Counseling Services is partnering with a new student organization to provide mental health advocates and suicide prevention.

Active Minds is a nationwide organization designed to help students establish networks on campus to destigmatize mental health concerns and help peers identify professional resources.

Based on research by WTAMU Counseling Services peers are often the first contact when students are in distress.

Senior animal science major, Kyra Chesser, is an active member of the Student Government Association and wanted to work with counseling services to help meet the needs of educating her peers.

“I want to provide our students with the tools and skills that they need to succeed through school, to have somebody to talk to and have somebody there to know if they have an issue or if they’re stressed about something there’s always somebody they can talk to,” says Chesser.

Dayna Schertler, who is the Director of Student Counseling Services, believes that by having an Active Minds chapter on campus it will help students have a better understanding of mental health issues.

“We know that there’s a lot of research that having a peer mental health group or even just a student organization on campus, I think it reduces the stigma for people and it helps them understand that a lot of the issues are skills based,” says Schertler.

Although the University hasn’t had an issue with student suicide, the organization will help students who suffer from different kinds of mental health diagnosis, such as depression, anxiety, and even insomnia.

Schertler says, “Suicide is the second largest leading cause of death for 18 to 25-year-old’s and it seems to be increasing and it’s not because people are more mentally ill or it’s not because there are more diagnoses of mentally ill people, it’s because of the coping tools and we know that the research tells us that it’s more about resiliency and ability to tolerate distress that matters- when we can employee those tools and help students get those from peers it’s overall better.”

Counseling Services is working alongside Active Minds to help train students on different program methods and tools to utilize.

One program tool in Active Minds is an acronym called V-A-R, which can be used as an everyday resource to have meaningful conversations.

Chesser explains what the acronym means and how it can be used at WTAMU.

“One program that stood out to me is the V-A-R program which stands for: validate, appreciate, and refer, so just being there to listen to that student, encourage that student and know where to send that student for the correct resources,” says Chesser.

Schertler believes that having Active Minds on campus will let students know that they are not alone.

“There’s a lot of people on campus in lots of different departments would help and will help and that they’re not probably the only one,” says Schertler.

Chesser is looking forward to the impact this organization will have on the student body.

“I hope that through some of our programs that we host through active minds that it can make students feel more comfortable,” says Chesser.

