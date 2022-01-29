Viewers Choice Awards 2022
More warm and quiet weather on the way

Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday saw beautiful weather across the entire region with warm temperatures, sunny skies, and light winds. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the S at 5-15mph. We will continue this nice and quiet weather streak at least for the next couple of days. Tuesday is when a BIG change in our weather pattern will occur as an arctic front blasts in bringing much colder temperatures and the chance for accumulating snow! You’ll want to stay tuned...

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

