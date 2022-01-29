Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Former student suing Muleshoe ISD, accusing them of ignoring sexual misconduct

Stephanie Lowery (Source: Bailey County Jail)
Stephanie Lowery (Source: Bailey County Jail)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - A former student at Muleshoe ISD is suing the district, trying to hold it responsible for what the student claims was sexual misconduct from a former teacher.

Stephanie Lowery was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor in 2018, accused of illegally transporting a minor across state lines.

Court records show Lowery engaged in illegal sexual misconduct with the student.

The accuser now claims the district acted with deliberate indifference and failed to take action to prevent it.

The district denies the allegation and holds that Title IX protections do not apply. They have asked a federal court to dismiss the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Douglas Leonard Voigt, arrested on murder charges (Source: Potter County Jail)
Amarillo woman killed, another injured in shooting
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M associate professor indicted for violating Endangered Species Act
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is now a part of the Discovery Center.
The Don Harrington Discovery Center has acquired the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal escapes animal hospital

Latest News

Amarillo police investigating 1 man found dead near railroad tracks
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Health officials say the tests will be fine if they’re sitting in a frigid mailbox for a few...
Cold weather could impact results of at-home COVID tests, manufacturers warn
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital