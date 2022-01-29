The Don Harrington Discovery Center has acquired the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has announced that the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is now a part of the Discovery Center.

The Discovery Center says they are all about science, education, resources and making sure the community has access to informal styles of education.

It says the nature center is a perfect fit to that mission.

“We realized we were serving a lot of the same people with a lot of the same mission and it just made sense to combine our families together and just grow their audience because they do have such a good audience, but more people need to know it existed,” said Ady Brady, marketing manager, DHDC.

Wendy Taylor now serves as the executive director of the Discovery Center, but will now serve for both centers.

There will be two separate boards, but eventually will merge into one.

Brady says with this acquirement it allows for them to add even more events and programs for the community to enjoy.

“To grow that, to continue to create programs and accessible learning across indoors and outdoors, we have our outdoor park, but now our outdoor element has just grown, bringing nature to people,” said Brady.

With this announcement, all Discovery Center members will be gifted a free Wildcat Bluff Nature Center membership add-on to use from now until the end of March.

This allows for unlimited access to trails, participation in events and just the chance to enjoy nature.

Brady says she hopes with the two centers merging together, more people will utilize the services at the nature center.

“Its right down the street from us, it’s right out people’s back doors, but people don’t realize it’s that close, you don’t have to drive all the way to Palo Duro Canyon, Wild Cat Bluff is right down the street,” said Brady.

