Stratford All Star Showdown gives special needs children opportunity to work with animals

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Special needs children were the main attention in today’s All Star Showdown in Stratford.

It’s the third year the All Star Showdown has been going on, Abby Law wanted to make this event after being diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 12.

“Throughout the years of my epilepsy I felt really left out and then when I started touring for colleges, I toured tartleton and I found that they had a special needs rodeo and I wanted to start a special needs stock show,” said Law.

To give special needs children the opportunity experience to work with animals, the organizers set up sensory activities like feeding and grooming the animals to help the children feel comfortable and get competition ready.

The judge then rates them all on how they handle and appear to have bonded with the animals.

“Some kids as you maybe have saw, just wanna jump right in and others are a little ‘I don’t know if I want to do this quite yet.’ So, we just take our time with them because it’s their decision to make,” says creator of the show, Abby Law.

Future Farmers of America students raised the livestock for six months for special needs children to have fun in the show.

It’s the FFA’s first time helping in the shows three year existence, and event sponsor Kaci Mcbride says both groups are enjoying the other’s company.

“They get to have a buddy for the day and they get to walk around with them all day and just make them feel special, and they do a great job. This is a really worthwhile thing for these FFA students to participate in,” says Mcbride.

The FFA students also helped their friends in other activities outside of the stock show, and twelve schools were represented in today’s event.

