Sharing Hope Ministry seeking women to serve as mentors for formerly incarcerated women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry, a Christian ministry is seeking women to serve as mentors to formerly incarcerated women for the Stepping Stones Aftercare Program.

A Stepping Stones mentor offers one-on-one encouragement and support for women who have been incarcerated.

Stepping Stones mentors are trained to deal with the issues and circumstances that are most relevant to women released from incarceration.

Patsy’s Place Transitional Home offers shelter, safety, food, clothing and life skills training.

The program duration is up to one year and focuses on training post-offending women to be productive members of society within the Texas Panhandle.

A woman’s mentor helps her establish and realize this goal and is there to encourage and listen to her, but also be a friend.

Veronica Garcia, a mentee, says from the moment she walked in she felt loved.

Her mentor Jane has now become her life-long friend.

“I cannot go a week without meeting with her because my week feels incomplete,” said Garcia.

She says it has impacted her in many ways, helping her get her life back on track.

“I’m no longer in that dark corner by myself alone, I’ve come to be a part of an amazing loving family, so I would be lost still,” said Garcia.

Veronica’s Mentor, Jane says God stirred her heart to become a mentor and encourages others to take that step.

“Not to make judgments about where they are and where they’ve been, but to give them the support and the kind of help that they need and to not be judgmental about it and to be realistic about it and to continue to help them to make good choices and to follow God’s plan for them,” said Jane Pirtle.

Jane says it’s important for the community to support these women.

“You just don’t want people to not have an opportunity to be who they are, who they really are and when you get sidetracked in life, for whatever reasons you get sidetracked, you get sidetracked and if you can get back on that right step those right paths, it really makes you a person who can add to the community, can help other people and to continue the good work that God intends for us to do,” said Pirtle.

Veronica also encourages the community to consider being a mentor, as it has changed her life.

“You can be somebody’s saving grace, you know and with the love of Christ, you know it’s not ever going to be something that you’ll regret, it’s a life changing experience,” said Garcia.

Training for mentors will be Saturday, Feburary 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For information about training, dates and/or an application, contact stevi@sharinghopeministry.org or call 806-358-7803.

