Portales man dead after crash near Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales man had died after a crash near Roosevelt County yesterday morning.

According to officials, on January 26, at approximately 9:38 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a crash on State Road 206.

A 37-year-old man from Amarillo was traveling north on State Road 206 in inclement weather.

The man jackknifed and crossed over the center line into the southbound lane of traffic where it struck a southbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford, 39-year-old Pablo Rodriguez from Portales, sustained deadly injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Amarillo driver sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Road and Weather conditions appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor and seat belts were only properly used by the driver of the Ford.

This crash remains under investigation.

