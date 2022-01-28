Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Police shoot, kill man walking along interstate in Tenn.

Several law enforcement officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on...
Several law enforcement officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on I-65 Thursday in Tennessee.(WSMV)
By Mary Alice Royse, Joe Wenzel, Rebecca Cardenas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV/Gray News) - A man walking on Interstate 65 in Crieve Hall died after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said Landon Eastep, 37, was sitting on the guardrail near exit 78, WSMV reported. A Tennessee Highway Patrol saw the man and wanted to help him.

“Circumstances of this are unusual. State trooper wanted to help give him a ride off the interstate for his safety,” Aaron said.

The trooper tried to talk to Eastep, Aaron said, however, Eastep, who had been arrested by Metro Police previously, pushed the trooper.

“Trooper thought the situation was going to be OK. He pushed away from the trooper and showed the box cutter, which escalated the situation,” Aaron said.

A Mt. Juliet off-duty officer, who was driving by, saw what was happening and stopped to help. Aaron said the trooper and off-duty officer tried de-escalating the situation for 30 minutes.

Aaron said Eastep had a box cutter in his left hand, and his right hand was in his pocket.

Late Thursday night, Metro Police released bodycam footage of the incident from two of their six officers that fired their weapons. It is unclear if the THP troopers were wearing bodycams at the time of the shooting. The Mt. Juliet officer was off-duty at the time and not wearing a body camera.

Around 2:30 p.m., he pulled his right hand out of his pocket and had a shiny silver object, Aaron said. Aaron added it was an ‘abrupt’ movement and law enforcement was unaware of what he had.

“(He was) kind of aiming something at them,” Aaron said.

That’s when Aaron says nine law enforcement members fired at Eastep.

Aaron said the silver object was not a gun.

“Don’t know what silver object was,” Aaron said.

Although a stun gun was on standby, Aaron said no tasers were deployed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation on the shooting.

Due to the investigation, both the southbound and northbound sides of Interstate 65 were closed for a time at Exit 78.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M associate professor indicted for violating Endangered Species Act
Roy Clemon Tunis III
Randall County officials search for man wanted on probation violation, sexual assault of a child
School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Thursday
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Shamrock man killed in Carson County crash

Latest News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine
The carjacking happened in broad daylight and was captured on a neighbor's security camera.
CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation(source: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosting State of the Economy Luncheon
CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers