Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help

Caption
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.

The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.

There were minor injuries from the collapse but no fatalities, said authorities, who also said they were flying drones to make sure no one is under any collapsed sections.

Wendy Stroh said she at first thought the sound of the bridge collapsing was 'a huge snowplow' but didn't see one. (Source: KDKA/CNN)

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down just before 7 a.m.

A photo from the scene showed a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

City officials said the collapse caused a gas leak, but the gas has since been shut off.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said three or four vehicles were involved in the collapse and there were 10 minor injuries with three brought to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Jones said.

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

In a statement, the White House said Biden would proceed with his planned trip to Pittsburgh.

“Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse,” the statement said. “The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M associate professor indicted for violating Endangered Species Act
Roy Clemon Tunis III
Randall County officials search for man wanted on probation violation, sexual assault of a child
School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Thursday
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Shamrock man killed in Carson County crash

Latest News

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of...
Mistaken identity lands Florida man in jail for five days
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Wendy Stroh said she at first thought the sound of the bridge collapsing was 'a huge snowplow'...
Bridge collapse sounded 'like huge snowplow,' witness says
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of...
Key inflation gauge rose 5.8% in 2021, most in 39 years