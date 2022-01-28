Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands Florida man in jail for five days

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of...
Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida cook says he lived a nightmare recently when police mistook him for a fugitive with the same name, similar looks and almost the same birthday.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old cook, was working in a Deerfield Beach restaurant and had never been in trouble with the law.

But he spent five days in jail before the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, ran the fingerprints and realized the mistake. He was released Tuesday.

The fugitive is still on the lam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M associate professor indicted for violating Endangered Species Act
Roy Clemon Tunis III
Randall County officials search for man wanted on probation violation, sexual assault of a child
School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Thursday
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Shamrock man killed in Carson County crash

Latest News

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.
Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help
Vehicles are seen at the bottom of a ravine in Pittsburgh Friday after a bridge collapsed.
Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Wendy Stroh said she at first thought the sound of the bridge collapsing was 'a huge snowplow'...
Bridge collapse sounded 'like huge snowplow,' witness says
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of...
Key inflation gauge rose 5.8% in 2021, most in 39 years