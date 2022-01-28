JBS hosting groundbreaking ceremony for housing development in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - JBS will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for hometown strong affordable housing development.

The project is estimated to cost the company about $3.89 million to build 64 new single family homes in Dumas.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the corner of East 14th Street and South Maddox Avenue.

