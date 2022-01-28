GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how an 8-year-old helps homeless people stay warm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The compassion and generosity demonstrated by a child can be very inspirational to others including adults.

We highlight the efforts of a local young lady to warmly care for others in our community.

Jalizsa has always had a heart for helping people, even as a little child.

“It makes me very proud, seeing her accomplish this. She started it off because Chris over here always gives out money to the homeless and she was like that. She was like, give me some money. So we’ll get the money and she was like, you know what I want to do I want to start giving blankets and I was like, ‘Okay, why do you want to do that?’ She’s like, they’re cold mom. She’s like something makes me want to do it,” said Samantha Reyes.

Now Jalizsa has grown to the ripe old age of eight, but she’s on a mission. Loaded with warm blankets and snacks, Jalizsa makes frequent visits to folks on the streets.

“Oh, we see homeless people and I get them snacks and blankets,” said Jalizsa.

Her compassion and generosity are warmly received.

“Bless you, they say ‘Thank you,’ and I love homeless people,” said Jalizsa.

Jalizsa’s mission, is gaining momentum as others hear about it and join in to support the cause.

“There’s a lady that I met on nextdoor, her name’s Denise and she’s been Jalizsa biggest supporter. She gave her like six blankets already and she bought her her first thing of snacks,” said Samantha.

Jalizsa would like nothing more than your support.

“I want them to help me and my dad and my mom to get stuff,” said Jalizsa.

To help Jalizsa and her mission you can donate to her GoFundMe account.

Simply go to GoFundMe, online and search blankets and snacks.

There is also an upcoming event at the create healing organization that will benefit her cause.

That makes me happy that the seeing other people want to give back to Jalizsa to do it.

Love indeed, can come in small packages, Jalizsa gives blankets to keep people warm and some love to warm their hearts.

That’s some good news!

The loving compassion of a child can be contagious. You will love Jalizsa in my Good News story tonight. Posted by Doppler Dave Oliver KFDA on Thursday, January 27, 2022

