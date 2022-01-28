Doppler Dave’s Weekend Forecast

We have begun a warming trend that will continue this weekend. Highs today are near the 50 degree mark, but we expect to warm well into the 60s both tomorrow and Sunday. Winds may be a tad breezy above 25mph tomorrow at times, but calmer conditions are in the works for Sunday. Mild weather will last through Monday before trending down Tuesday. A major push of Arctic air is expected around Wednesday as well as the possibility of snow.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.